Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners target Houssem Aouar coy about his future, Mikel Arteta gives Gabriel Magalhaes update, and more - 27th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as Mikel Arteta provides an update on Gabriel Magalhaes, Gunners target Houssem Aouar talks about his future, and more.

Houssem Aouar remains coy over future amidst Arsenal links

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has insisted that he hasn't left the Ligue 1 outfit just yet, amid reports linking him with a potential move to the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, who played a stellar role his team's journey to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, with technical director Edu Gaspar said to have held preliminary talks with his Lyon counterpart, Juninho, regarding a potential player-plus-cash deal for Aouar, with out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi going the other way.

During a recent interview, Aouar was asked if he would miss saying goodbyes to the fans because of the current coronavirus protocols. He replied:

"I haven’t left yet. So I haven’t asked this question."

Mikel Arteta gives Gabriel Magalhaes update

Arsenal have been close to completing a deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes for a while now. However, no announcement has been made by the Gunners, raising concerns that a late twist might be in store.

Arsenal had agreed a £22 million deal with Lille for the central defender, which could potentially rise to £27 million after including add-ons and other performance-related bonuses. The Gunners reportedly agreed on a five-year deal with the 22-year-old, and the Brazilian had even travelled to London to complete his medical.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has provided the latest update on the defender, insisting that the club is trying to finalise the deal while highlighting that the final stages of a deal are much more complicated than people anticipate. Arteta said:

"We are trying to finalise a deal. That's what I can tell you at the moment. When we get it I will be very pleased. You all know that he's a player that we've followed for a long time and hopefully we can get it done.

"We're very determined that it was the right profile for us to improve our squad. If we are able to finalise it, we will be delighted.

“Everything is OK when both parties sign, the club and the player agrees the terms and he goes through the medical. Sometimes that in the last final stages is not as easy as it looks, but again we are pretty positive that we can do it."

Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes in the coming days.

Arteta confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract

Mikel Arteta is confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract at Arsenal soon

Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his contract soon. The 31-year-old striker, who has been in scintillating form for the north London giants, is out of contract with the club in less than a year.

Arsenal have been sweating over the long-term future of their captain but Arteta is positive that the two parties will find an agreement soon. Arteta said:

"I keep being positive. We had some really good talks with him and his agent. I am pretty confident we will find an agreement soon, that's my feeling.

"[It will be a massive lift] for everyone and for him as well. He should be very happy if he is able to stay at the club for a long time."