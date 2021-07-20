Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners targeting three more signings this summer, club offered chance to sign La Liga midfielder for €30m, and more - 20th July 2021

Arsenal has confirmed the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. The Belgian midfielder becomes the second signing of the summer for the Gunners after Nuno Tavares, who joined from Benfica.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in changes to his squad after back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Arsenal is not expected to slow down at the moment, and the club is likely to have more incomings before the end of the summer. The Gunners are eager to shore up their defense, while a midfielder is also on Arteta’a wishlist.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 20, 2021.

Arsenal targeting three more signings this summer

Ben White

Arsenal is targeting three more signings this summer, according to The Express. The Gunners have already brought in two new players in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga but will continue to pursue other targets.

Mikel Arteta wants a defender, with Ben White of Brighton and Hove Albion set to move to the Emirates in a £50 million deal. The Englishman is scheduled to have his medical after he returns from holiday.

Arsenal wants two more signings after White, with a goalkeeper high up on Arteta’s agenda. The departure of Mat Ryan has left a gap in the squad, with Runar Alex Runarsson also tipped to leave the Emirates.

The Gunners are hunting for a new goalkeeper to put pressure on Bernd Leno for the No. 1 spot.

Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone are among the candidates, although the Blades want more than £30 million for the former.

Arsenal is also looking to add another midfielder to their kitty, despite already securing Sambi Lokonga. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves.

Gunners offered chance to sign La Liga midfielder for €30m

Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal has been offered a chance to sign Guido Rodriguez for €30 million, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Gunners are interested in the Argentinean midfielder but have been pursuing different targets of late.

Rodriguez has an €80 million release clause, but Real Betis are willing to let him leave for €30 million.

Arsenal are exploring the option of signing Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis, via Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/jTIke190Tw — The SportKick (@FSportkick) July 19, 2021

Arsenal has already secured the services of Albert Sambi Lokonga, a defensive midfielder like the Argentinean.

However, with a deal for Ruben Neves proving hard to complete, the Gunners could turn their attentions to the 27-year-old.

Arsenal interested in Barcelona defender

Clement Lenglet

Arsenal is interested in Clement Lenglet, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. However, the Gunners could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Barcelona is ready to sell the French defender to address their financial issues. Despite already securing the services of Ben White, Mikel Arteta is looking for another defender this summer.

🚨 NEW: Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is likely to go Tottenham or Arsenal. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/vv0mWCLJVn — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 18, 2021

It has to be noted that, unlike White, Lenglet is left-footed.

Arsenal does have two left-footed defenders in Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes in their squad, so it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will make a concrete offer for the Frenchman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar