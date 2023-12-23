Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Luton Town plan to end Albert Sambi Lokonga loan; Declan Rice compared with Jude Bellingham, and more - December 23, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations for their upcoming visit to Anfield on Saturday (December 23) to face Liverpool in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are on a run of four wins in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are planning to terminate midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan deal. Elsewhere, midfielder Declan Rice has been compared with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham by a former manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 23, 2023.

Luton Town plan to end Albert Sambi Lokonga loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga (right) has endured a difficult season out on loan at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town are contemplating a premature end to Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan deal, according to TEAMtalk.

The Belgian midfielder moved to Kenilworth Road this summer from Arsenal but has failed to secure regular football. Sambi Lokonga has registered just three appearances in the league for the Hatters, clocking 150 minutes of first team action. He has also struggled with a hamstring injury this season.

Luton are exploring other loan options to strengthen their squad this summer and could end the 24-year-old’s deal to accommodate other players. The Hatters believe they can do without Sambi Lokonga in the squad and want to remove him to open up space to sign another player on a temporary deal.

Declan Rice compared to Jude Bellingham

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has compared Declan Rice to Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal this summer from West Ham United and has wasted no time to make his presence felt. Rice is already a first-team regular under Arteta, registering three goals and two assists in 25 outings so far.

On the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce insisted that Rice has made a difference in the Gunners’ midfield.

“In my opinion yeah, one of the biggest differences and one of the biggest purchases they made.

"I thought Man City were going to buy him when they bid, I thought they would go the whole way, but they didn’t, and I think he had his eye on Arsenal anyway. I don’t know, but he’s made a difference in midfield,” said Allardyce.

He continued:

“I watched him when they beat us at Leeds, and I said to Moyesy ‘you lucky boy.’ It’s a bit like Jude Bellingham and what’s happened to him, what a player he’s become.

"Declan Rice hasn’t had that impact, but he has had a massive impact at England, West Ham and now Arsenal,” Allardyce said.

Rice could turn out to be a crucial factor in the north London side’s siege on the Premier League title.

PSV manager heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates.

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz has spoken highly of Kai Havertz. The German midfielder arrived at Arsenal this summer from Chelsea and has taken some time to adjust to his new surroundings.

However, Havertz has begin to show up on the pitch recently, justifying Arteta’s decision to take him to the Emirates. The 24-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions for the north London side, registering five goals and one assist.

Speaking to The Athletic, Bosz, who worked with Havertz during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen, said that the German is a misunderstood man.

“Sometimes you have a player who is so good, like Kai, that you don’t have to say anything, the players are following him already. He is misunderstood.

"This guy does everything to win games. I was the guy (as a player) who made the tackles and everyone said I was 100 per cent, but that was me,” said Bosz.

He added:

“Kai plays piano like Bach. I was like, ‘A footballer playing piano? I can’t believe it’. But he is really intelligent.

"When he left for Chelsea the next day, there was a box for every player and every staff member with his jersey and his name on the back. He didn’t have to but this is the person he is.”

Havertz has divided opinion among fans at the Emirates.

