Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Partey makes decision regarding his future, Gunners target Portuguese wonderkid, and more - 7th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Thomas Partey, their interest in a Portuguese wonderkid and more.

Thomas Partey not to force Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, although keen on a move to Arsenal, would not be forcing his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano outfit, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is Mikel Arteta's transfer priority in the ongoing transfer window but the Gunners have so far been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Ghanian international.

Atletico Madrid are firm on their demands, insisting that Partey will only be allowed to leave the club if his €50 million release clause is paid in full. However, Arsenal, who are currently cash-strapped because of the financial ramifications of the pandemic, are interested in a structured deal for the midfielder.

According to reports, Partey has already declined an offer to renew his contract with Atletico Madrid as he is holding out for higher wages.

Arsenal interested in Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Mendes

Arsenal are interested in signing Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Mendes, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness). The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Sporting Lisbon last season and has caught the eye of multiple scouts in the limited game-time that he has received during this duration.

Arsenal are hoping to beat all competition to sign the highly-rated full-back. The Gunners were previously linked with Lisbon forward Joelson Fernandes but a move didn't materialise.

Aston Villa submit a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper

Advertisement

Aston Villa are believed to have submitted a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa have reportedly submitted a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. According to reports, the bid is believed to be closer to the Gunners' £20 million valuation of the Argentine shot-stopper.

Martinez played a stellar role for Arsenal between the sticks in the closing stages of last season. The 27-year-old even featured in the Gunners' penalty shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield and is believed to no longer be content playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal have identified Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a potential replacement, should the Argentine leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.