In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on Wilfried Zaha's interesting social media activity, the Gunners pursuit of Thomas Partey and more.

Wilfried Zaha speaks out about Instagram story linking him with Arsenal

Wilfried Zaha has broken his silence regarding an Instagram video uploaded by his friend Anthony Billing, in which the 27-year-old was seen pointing to a neon signboard that reads "Zaha to Arsenal".

The Crystal Palace winger is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium last year but the Gunners ended up signing Nicolas Pepe as they felt the Eagles' asking price for their player was too high.

Zaha had sent Arsenal fans on a frenzy when the Instagram video went viral. However, despite the fact that the video showed him pointing at the signboard, the former Manchester United man has insisted that he is not responsible for everything that others do. In a story that he himself put up, Zaha wrote:

"I'm just enjoying my time off and can't control everything everyone does."

Lucas Torreira to help Arsenal land Thomas Partey

After failing in their initial two attempts to sign Thomas Partey, it seems Arsenal have received a huge boost in the pursuit of their top target. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico Madrid consider Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira as an ideal replacement for Partey.

Los Rojiblancos have already made it clear that they will not accept anything below the €50 million release clause for Partey. However, Arsenal are now said to be leveraging Atletico Madrid's interest in Torreira in a bid to land their top target. The report further adds that Torreira is open to a move away from North London if it guarantees him a starting spot.

In a recent interview, Torreira had stated that he had to respect his contract with Arsenal but left the door open for a potential exit. He said:

"Today I need to think about my future very well. I have a contract with the club and I have to respect it, obviously if I have to leave it will be for the best. We have to be calm and wait."

Arsenal slap £40 million price tag on Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta after a series of disciplinary issues on and off the field

Arsenal have slapped a £40 million price tag on out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to The Express. The 21-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team squad by head coach Mikel Arteta following a string of transgressions on and off the field.

Arsenal are looking to cash in on the highly-rated midfielder as they look to rebuild ahead of next season and have slapped a £40 million price tag on the Frenchman. According to the report, PSG are considering a move for Guendouzi -- who spent 9 years in the youth teams of the Parc des Princes outfit.