Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Wilfried Zaha drops huge transfer hint, Aubameyang stay to mean Lacazette exit and more - 09th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Mesut Ozil, what it will cost to keep Aubameyang at the club and more.

Wilfried Zaha drops huge Arsenal transfer hint

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has dropped a huge transfer hint linking himself with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Zaha last year, with then head coach Unai Emery said to be a huge fan of the winger.

However, the North London outfit failed in their attempts to sign the former Manchester United man, mostly because of Crystal Palace's exorbitant asking price. Arsenal did, however, end up signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

The 27-year-old appeared on the Instagram storyline of Anthony Billing and was seen pointing to a neon signboard at a night club which read "Zaha to Arsenal."

Zaha is said to want a move to Arsenal, his boyhood club, and this latest stunt can be seen as another attempt from the English winger to secure the move.

Wilfried Zaha seen pointing to the neon signboard that read "Zaha to Arsenal"

Arsenal offer to pay up Mesut Ozil's £18 million contract

Arsenal are ready to pay out Mesut Ozil's final year of contract in a bid to free up their wage bill for incomings and contract extensions. Moreover, according to Mirror, the Gunners are also open to seeing the German playmaker join a side on loan and are willing to subsidise his £18 million per year contract.

Ozil, however, is said to have no inclination to leave the club as he is happy with life in London and wants to see out his contract. Arsenal, though, want to free up Ozil's £350,000 per week wages, which would give them the flexibility to strengthen in other areas.

Aubameyang stay could mean Lacazette exit

Arsenal have offered captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a three-year deal worth £250,000 per week, excluding add-ons. The Gabonese international is reportedly happy that his demands have been met and is expected to put pen to paper on his new contract.

However, according to Daily Star, Aubameyang extending his contract would mean that Arsenal may be looking to offload Alexandre Lacazette in a £30 million deal to Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman was close to signing for Diego Simeone's side in 2017, only for the move to get scuppered because of the transfer ban slapped on the La Liga outfit.

The 29-year-old is said to be frustrated playing second fiddle to close friend Aubameyang and is looking forward to joining Atletico Madrid.