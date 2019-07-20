Arsenal transfer news: Roy Hodgson claims Wilfried Zaha has not requested for a move amid Gunners transfer speculation

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has claimed that Wilfried Zaha has not requested a transfer away from the club contrary to recent reports alleging he has vocalized his desire to join Arsenal.

Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer as the Gunners are in pursuit of wingers. The Ivory Coast star is among the likes of Barcelona's Malcom and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser in the club's list of targets for the position.

A series of reports have recently claimed that the forward has told the club about his desire to leave for Arsenal once he returns from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his brother appearing to confirm the same when he pleaded with the club to let the 26-year-old join his 'dream club.'

Crystal Palace are believed to have rejected the Gunners' opening offer of £40 million and Hodgson himself has deemed the amount to be far from the asking price.

Zaha is currently on leave from the club following Ivory Coast's AFCON campaign which saw them fall to eventual winners Algeria in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Hodgson has denied that Zaha wants to leave the club, claiming that he is unaware of the alleged comments made by the forward. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said,

"He has not spoken to me. I don't know if he's spoken to the club [asking to leave]."

"As far as I'm concerned, he is coming back, he is our player and I've been given no information that the club is interested in selling him at the moment. I'm just expecting him back, looking forward to working with him and seeing some of the things he can do for us."

"I think he has got another 10 days or another week of holiday. I think he is back after we play Bristol City and before we play Hertha Berlin - that gives him his three weeks off. If he wants to come back earlier we will be very happy to see him."

Crystal Palace are set to face Bristol City, Wimbledon, and Hertha Berlin before they kick off their Premier League campaign on August 10.