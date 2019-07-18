×
Arsenal Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha expresses desire to leave Crystal Palace amid Gunners' interest

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
320   //    18 Jul 2019, 21:56 IST

Wilfried Zaha has his heart set on a move away from Selhurst Park this summer
Wilfried Zaha has his heart set on a move away from Selhurst Park this summer

What's the news?

Amid intense speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal, Wilfried Zaha has reportedly communicated his feelings of leaving Crystal Palace to the owners.

In case you missed it...

During his time at Selhurst Park, Zaha has transformed into one of Premier League's best wingers. The 26-year-old has played 163 league games for the Eagles, and netted 32 goals.

With his steady progress, the Ivorian has attracted interest from the big clubs, including Arsenal. The 26-year-old's brother said that Zaha is keen to play for his dream club- Arsenal. His comments read as follows,

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him,"
"It's my brother's dream though, to play for Arsenal."
"Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he's supported since childhood."

In a bid to prise Zaha away from Palace, Arsenal submitted a £40 million bid, which was rejected instantly, with the Eagles valuing the player at £80 million. Recently, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson also conveyed the same by saying-

"I don't think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation."
"I'm sure the player realises that if someone's going to take him away from us, he'll expect clubs to pay the market value."
"Until someone does that, there's not much to discuss regarding Wilf."

The heart of the matter

Since returning from international duty for Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations, Wilfried Zaha has made it clear to the Crystal Palace hierarchy that he wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer, according to Sky Sports News' respected journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Unai Emery has made Zaha his priority this summer after watching his exceptional performance at the Emirates Stadium in Crystal Palace's 3-2 win against Arsenal last season. The Gunners are set to rekindle their interest by submitting a fresh bid, but the Gunners' tight pockets may restrain them from spending big in the ongoing transfer window.

What's next?

With Wilfried desire to leave and with Crystal Palace's high asking price being the sticking point, Arsenal's next offer for the 26-year-old will be intriguing to witness.



Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
