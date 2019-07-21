Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the news?

Arsenal are confident of agreeing terms with Real Madrid to sign Dani Ceballos on a loan deal.

In case you missed it...

Dani Ceballos became a Madrid player in the summer of 2017, securing a move away from Real Betis for a reported fee of around £15 million. Since his move to the Bernabeu, the Spanish youngster has failed to break into the starting XI with Madrid's midfield already boasting the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Ceballos has therefore managed to rack up just 35 appearances in the La Liga over two seasons.

Keeping his uncertain game-time in mind, Dani Ceballos has been mulling over his future at Real Madrid amid strong interest from Arsenal. The 22-year-old recently spoke about his future and said,

"I don’t want them [Real Madrid] to sell me,"

"But I want to enjoy myself and feel important, wherever that may be. I have a bit of experience and I believe that next year will be my best year."

The heart of the matter...

Unai Emery has been in the market for a creative midfielder to accompany Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira after the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus. Given Ceballos' age and potential, the Spaniard has attracted interest from the London club. Earlier, Madrid were reluctant to sell Ceballos but have changed their mind in recent weeks.

According to reports, the Gunners are confident of securing Ceballos' services and a loan move is close to being agreed between the clubs. Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's head of football, has flown back to London from the Gunners' pre-season tour of the United States to accelerate the club's activity in the transfer market.

What's next?

With a deal to sign William Saliba all but sealed, Arsenal are now looking to secure the services of Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney with less than three weeks left before the transfer window slams shut.