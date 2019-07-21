×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
140   //    21 Jul 2019, 17:45 IST

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the news?

Arsenal are confident of agreeing terms with Real Madrid to sign Dani Ceballos on a loan deal.

In case you missed it...

Dani Ceballos became a Madrid player in the summer of 2017, securing a move away from Real Betis for a reported fee of around £15 million. Since his move to the Bernabeu, the Spanish youngster has failed to break into the starting XI with Madrid's midfield already boasting the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Ceballos has therefore managed to rack up just 35 appearances in the La Liga over two seasons.

Keeping his uncertain game-time in mind, Dani Ceballos has been mulling over his future at Real Madrid amid strong interest from Arsenal. The 22-year-old recently spoke about his future and said,

"I don’t want them [Real Madrid] to sell me,"
"But I want to enjoy myself and feel important, wherever that may be. I have a bit of experience and I believe that next year will be my best year."

The heart of the matter...

Unai Emery has been in the market for a creative midfielder to accompany Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira after the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus. Given Ceballos' age and potential, the Spaniard has attracted interest from the London club. Earlier, Madrid were reluctant to sell Ceballos but have changed their mind in recent weeks.

According to reports, the Gunners are confident of securing Ceballos' services and a loan move is close to being agreed between the clubs. Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's head of football, has flown back to London from the Gunners' pre-season tour of the United States to accelerate the club's activity in the transfer market.

What's next?

With a deal to sign William Saliba all but sealed, Arsenal are now looking to secure the services of Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney with less than three weeks left before the transfer window slams shut.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Daniel Ceballos Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
4 players Arsenal could sign in the coming days
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs in talks with Real Madrid for the loan signing of Dani Ceballos
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should avoid signing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reject huge player-plus-cash bid from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba, Red Devils have made contact with Chelsea over Bakayoko and more Premier League transfer news, July 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Dani Ceballos set to join Arsenal, Neymar to join Barcelona on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 16 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs in the race to sign Dani Ceballos
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Barcelona offer Coutinho, Rakitic plus cash for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Mariano Diaz has rejected more than 10 clubs, Rafael Nadal gives his opinion on Paul Pogba pursuit and more Real Madrid transfer news: July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us