Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery addresses Sami Khedira's appearance at the Emirates during Lyon-Arsenal Cup final

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
564   //    30 Jul 2019, 12:55 IST

Juventus FC v Benfica FC - International Champions Cup 2018
Juventus FC v Benfica FC - International Champions Cup 2018

What's the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery played down a possible move for reported transfer target Sami Khedira, after the German midfielder's presence at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners hosted Lyon in the Emirates Cup over the weekend.

In case you didn't know

Khedira was spotted at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal's pre-friendly against Lyon on Sunday amid speculation that a deal is being readied by the club for the Juventus midfielder.

Earlier last week, reliable sources reported that the Gunners have joined the likes of Valencia, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fiorentina in the race for the 32-year-old.

Khedira, whose career has been marred by injuries, has a long history with Arsenal, having been heavily linked with a move to the North London outfit back in the summer of 2014. The German, however, remained at Real Madrid for another season before making a move to the Serie A.

Last season, the midfielder only managed 17 appearances for the Bianconeri owing to injury and hopes of more playing time at the club are looking bleak following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also in the market for reinforcements and have acquired the services of Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan to replace Ramsey's absence at midfield. The club has also bought Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli and Saint-Étienne defender William Saliba with the arrival of Lille's Nicolas Pepe expected in the coming days.

The heart of the matter

Emery has distanced the club from reports of a move for Khedira when asked about his appearance at the Emirates on Sunday. His presence may have fuelled rumours of a North London move but the manager insists that the midfielder is unlikely to join former teammate Mesut Ozil in North London.

He said (via Mirror Football), "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned." 

What's next?

Khedira played no part in Juventus' recent tour of Asia due to injury and it is unlikely that he will feature in the side's International Champions Cup clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are scheduled to face Angers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Tags:
Arsenal Juventus Football Sami Khedira Unai Emery
