Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery preparing a triple raid on PSG and more - May 24, 2018

The new Arsenal manager is all set to raid his former club for as many as three players.

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just there for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 24:

After being confirmed as the new Arsenal boss, Unai Emery will now start the work on rebuilding the squad. The Mirror has reported that Emery will look to his former club, Paris Saint Germain for reinforcements.

It is believed that the Spaniard is set to raid PSG for as many as three players. Firstly, Arsenal's long-term target Julian Draxler may finally make his long impending move to the Emirates. The other two targets include Adrian Rabiot and Kevin Trapp.

Trapp is being seen as a replacement for Petr Cech. With Trapp being second choice at Paris, the German custodian might be willing to shift loyalties. Meanwhile, Rabiot is angered over his playing time at the club and may look for a new challenge.

Arsenal given hope in Adrian Rabiot chase

As mentioned above, Adrian Rabiot is a summer target for the Gunners. Recent advancements has led Rabiot to be on the verge of leaving France. The midfielder has been left frustrated by a snub in France's World Cup squad.

Rabiot has also taken a decision not to be included as a backup for the World Cup and is now reportedly thinking about his future. Calciomercato claims that Rabiot partly blames PSG over his World Cup snub because of his reduced playing time.

This has given a boost to the likes of Arsenal and Juventus. Rabiot has a contract with PSG until 2019 and will not cost much this summer.

Bernd Leno transfer update

Uli Ferber, Bernd Leno's agent has revealed that the German custodian has numerous offers on his table and a decision will be taken over his future after the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen have already signed Lukas Hradecky - the Finnish goalkeeper is expected to be Leno's replacement.

Ferber was quoted by Kicker as saying, "Bernd is concentrating entirely on the national team, nothing else matters. There are several options on the table." It is also reported that Leno recently rejected a move to Napoli.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are the front-runners to sign the Leverkusen custodian.