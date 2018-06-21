Arsenal transfer news: World Cup sensation scouted, Medhi Benatia linked and more - June 21, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER News 21 Jun 2018, 21:43 IST

Arsenal scout Aleksandr Golovin

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 21:

The Gunners are the latest side to show an interest in Russia's World Cup sensation Aleksandr Golovin. Russian outlet Sport-Express has revealed that Arsenal scouts have sent positive feedback to Unai Emery over the 22-year-old's progress.

The new Arsenal boss is now ready to sanction a move for the attacking midfielder. CSKA Moscow value Golovin at €25 million with Juventus and Manchester United also interested in the youngster.

Arsenal ready to meet Juventus' valuation for Medhi Benatia

Morocco and Juventus center-back Medhi Benatia is reportedly set to decide his future after the World Cup. It is believed that Benatia is eyeing a new contract from the club along with a pay raise. Juventus reportedly have no such plans.

This means that Benatia will try and force a move through if his demands aren't met. Tuttosport has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing the experienced defender and are ready to meet his €20 million valuation. Marseille are also interested in the 31-year-old.

Lucas Torreira breaks his silence on a move to Arsenal

The Sampdoria midfielder is all set to become Arsenal's third summer signing. The Londoners have agreed upon a €30 million fee with Sampdoria for Torreira who will sign a five year deal with the club.

When asked about Arsenal, Torreira was quoted by the Daily Star as saying, "Yes, I know Arsenal is a good team - one of the biggest in the world - but right now I am wearing the shirt of my country and my focus is the national team." Sampdoria president has already admitted that Torreira will join Arsenal after the World Cup.