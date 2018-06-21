Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal transfer news: World Cup sensation scouted, Medhi Benatia linked and more - June 21, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
News 21 Jun 2018, 21:43 IST
1.45K

Russia v Egypt: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Arsenal scout Aleksandr Golovin

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 21: 

Arsenal scout Aleksandr Golovin

The Gunners are the latest side to show an interest in Russia's World Cup sensation Aleksandr Golovin. Russian outlet Sport-Express has revealed that Arsenal scouts have sent positive feedback to Unai Emery over the 22-year-old's progress. 

The new Arsenal boss is now ready to sanction a move for the attacking midfielder. CSKA Moscow value Golovin at €25 million with Juventus and Manchester United also interested in the youngster. 

Arsenal ready to meet Juventus' valuation for Medhi Benatia 

Morocco and Juventus center-back Medhi Benatia is reportedly set to decide his future after the World Cup. It is believed that Benatia is eyeing a new contract from the club along with a pay raise. Juventus reportedly have no such plans. 

This means that Benatia will try and force a move through if his demands aren't met. Tuttosport has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing the experienced defender and are ready to meet his €20 million valuation. Marseille are also interested in the 31-year-old. 

Lucas Torreira breaks his silence on a move to Arsenal 

The Sampdoria midfielder is all set to become Arsenal's third summer signing. The Londoners have agreed upon a €30 million fee with Sampdoria for Torreira who will sign a five year deal with the club. 

When asked about Arsenal, Torreira was quoted by the Daily Star as saying, "Yes, I know Arsenal is a good team - one of the biggest in the world - but right now I am wearing the shirt of my country and my focus is the national team." Sampdoria president has already admitted that Torreira will join Arsenal after the World Cup. 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Juventus FC Football Medhi Benatia Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with €25...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: €30 million bid for star winger...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: €25 million-rated signing to be...
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus eye Arsenal star who feels disillusioned...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Uruguayan midfielder linked, an...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with two top...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: 5 Clubs Alerted as Players...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal set to complete first signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Club legend becomes the U-23 boss,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us