Arsenal transfer round-up: Sanchez agrees personal terms, Ozil to extend contract and more

All the transfer action involving Arsenal.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 21 Jul 2017, 17:10 IST

Sanchez's transfer saga is finally coming to an end

Alexis Sanchez agrees personal terms with PSG

L’Equipe has reported that Alexis Sanchez’s representatives have discussed personal terms with PSG Sporting director Antero Henrique. A deal is on the verge of being finalised. The French giants want to tie Sanchez down to a long-term contract but the Chilean international wants a 3-year deal with weekly wages of £275,000 a week.

Paris-Saint Germain are, however, yet to agree a fee with Arsenal. Arsene Wenger had earlier stated that he was positive about the Sanchez situation and believed that the Chilean international would stay and honour his contract. With only 12 months left on his current deal, the Gunners run the risk of letting him go for free next summer. Owing to the same reason, Sanchez is valued at around £45m.

Mesut Ozil to sign new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal's Ozil woes can now be put to bed

Sky reports that Arsenal are close to getting Mesut Ozil's signature on a new contract. The German midfield maestro, who had earlier demanded £350,000 weekly wages, seems all set to settle for £280,000 per week at the Emirates.

The Sun reports that Arsenal are growing increasingly confident of keeping Ozil at the club. Ozil has only one year left on his contract and it was speculated that the 28-year-old wanted a move away from the Emirates. But new reports have dismissed those speculations and it finally looks like Arsenal will head into next season with one of their main creative outlets still dictating terms in midfield.

Tottenham in for Mahrez but won't pay £50m; Foxes reject AS Roma bid

Mahrez has been urged by his teammates to give a 100% at Leicester amidst transfer speculation

Spurs have joined their rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Riyad Mahrez. They, however, disagree with Leicester's valuation of the Algerian which stands at a dastardly £50m. The 26-year-old wants to move on and has already handed in a transfer request.

Craig Shakespeare, meanwhile, confirmed that Roma had approached the Foxes. "There was a bid from Roma, I was told afterwards, so I would like to put the record straight on that one. It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Of what that offer is, don't ask me how much because I don't know and I don't get involved in that."

Arsenal and Tottenham enter race for Manchester City starlet

Jadon Sancho up against Chelsea in the first leg of the FA Youth Cup Final

Both Premier League clubs are reportedly in the race to sign City teenager Jadon Sancho. The 17-year-old's contract talks with Pep Guardiola's side have allegedly broken down and he is now looking for a move away from the Etihad.