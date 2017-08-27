Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Arsenal set to make surprise bid for Asensio, 'Suarez-like' price set for Ox and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Emirates.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 27 Aug 2017, 19:04 IST

Arsenal are set to meet the 20-year old's release clause

Arsenal make sudden move for Real's Asensio

Arsenal are plotting a surprise £75 million bid for Real Madrid player Marco Asensio. Arsene Wenger looks to push through some new signings ahead of the transfer window deadline.

The Gunners are willing to activate the 20-year old's release clause and sign him up before the summer transfer window closes.

The player is locked in contract talks with the La Liga champions but is concerned about his playing time this season.

Asensio has already turned down a move to the French giants PSG and Real Madrid are planning to tie him down to a mega money deal with his release set at a whopping €500 million.

Arsenal will demand £40m + £1 from Liverpool for Chamberlain

Arsenal set special price for Chamberlain

According to reports, Arsenal have told Liverpool that if they wish to sign their midfielder, the Reds would have pay £40 million + £1.

The England winger has already turned down a 180k-a-week contract from the Gunners and is looking to leave Emirates before the summer transfer window closes.

The 24-year old is in his final 12 months of contract and Wenger must decide whether to sell him now let him go for free next season.

In 2013, Arsenal had tried to sign Luis Suarez from Liverpool and they believed that they had activated his release clause by bidding just £1 extra.

Now, Arsenal insist Liverpool pay the same sum if they wish to sign the Englishman.

Sanchez demands £400k-a-week

Sanchez might consider staying at the Emirates

Alexis Sanchez has entered into his last 12 months of contract and Arsene Wenger has time and again said that the player is not for sale. The Gunners boss would rather let him run out his contract and leave for free next term than sell him now.

Manchester City have always been interested in the midfielder and it is believed that Pep's side are planning one last bid to take the Chilean away from Emirates.

The Chile international has already turned down a £300k-a-week contract. However, it is believed that he would consider staying at Arsenal if he is given a £400k-a-week contract, making him the highest paid footballer in the Premier League.

Meanwhile the 28-year old has been declared fit to play against Liverpool and Wenger would love to have him back in the squad ahead of a big clash at the Anfield.