Arsenal transfer roundup: Huge news regarding Lemar, Chamberlain to discuss new contract and more

All the transfer action regarding Arsenal.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 22 Aug 2017, 19:17 IST

Chelsea and Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the England midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to discuss about his future this week

Arsenal plan to sit down with Chamberlain this week to discuss about his future. The 24-year old has less than 12-months on his contract and he can move to another club in January.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates with Chelsea and Liverpool both interested in signing the player.

Chelsea have already had a £25m bid rejected for the midfielder and Arsenal are desperate to keep the player at the club.

Arsene Wenger had previously stated that the midfielder can become a 'great player' if he stays at Arsenal and he does not want to lose him to a rival club.

Manchester United interested in Arsenal wonderkid Marcus McGuane

McGuane has attracted a lot of interest from Europe

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Arsenal's wonderkid Marcus McGuane. The 18-year old is yet to feature for the Gunners in the Premier League but he did train with the first team ahead of the side's FA Cup final in May.

The midfielder is in his final year of contract and has gained attention from a number of European giants.

McGuane has been a regular starter for the Arsenal's U-23 team and Manchester United are keen on signing the player.

Apart from United, Juventus, Napoli and Manchester City are monitoring the highly-rated midfielder's situation. According to reports, Serie A giants, Juventus are leading the race to sign him.

Wenger however, wants to keep him at the club as the teenager has a lot of potential and can be a big player in the future.

Arsenal given huge boost on Thomas Lemar

Monaco are ready to sell Lemar

Arsenal have been given a huge boost in their chase of their long-term target Thomas Lemar. According to reports, Monaco are ready to sell the winger in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been long targeting the 22-year old but Monaco made it clear that he would not be sold.

However, now it seems that the Ligue 1 champions are open to the idea of selling the winger and Arsenal would be very happy with this news.

Arsenal are not the only club interested, with Manchester United also keen on acquiring the services of the winger.

Both the clubs must now battle it out to sign the winger.