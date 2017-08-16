Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Mahrez, Sanchez, Ox, Perez and Wilshere updates

All the transfer updates involving Arsenal.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 16 Aug 2017, 18:40 IST

Mahrez vs Arsenal in the opening game of the Premier League.

Arsenal all clear to sign Riyad Mahrez

AS Roma who had issued a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum to Leicester City has dropped out of the race for the Algerian according to the Daily Metro. The report thus suggests that this has handed Arsenal a major boost in their pursuit of Mahrez with them having to rival no one, at the moment, to sign the 26-year-old.

Mahrez wants out of Leicester and had confirmed the same by handing in a transfer request. Leicester and Arsenal are a fair bit apart in the valuation of the player but the former is not willing to lower their asking price. Craig Shakespeare had earlier revealed that the Algerian wants to join a top-six club.

Wenger had admitted earlier that he is interested in the player but also added that they have not launched a bid for him yet.

Ox's wage demands could force Arsenal to sell him

Ox had a good game against Leicester on Friday.

Though Arsene Wenger, in a press-conference today, said that he would love Chamberlain to stay as he is one of the players who has progressed a lot. But his wage demands which stand at a whopping £150,000 a week could see Arsenal open the doors for buyers, according to Goal.

Chelsea are desperate to increase the depth of their squad as they go into the next weekend without Fabregas and Cahill who picked up red cards. The Blues are willing to double Chamberlain's wages and are now favourites to sign the English youngster who is on the last year of his contract with the Gunners.

No progress with Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has said that he wants to play in the Champions League.

Speaking to the press ahead of their trip to Stoke, Arsene Wenger said that no progress has happened on the Sanchez front.

“At the moment, no (news) because we have not progressed on that front. At the moment he’s a player going into the final year of his contract and prepares for the season. We have not made any progress on that front.”

On being asked if he is planning on letting Sanchez leave for free next summer, Wenger had this to say:

“That is a consequence of what I say, unfortunately."

Wenger added, "We have to make a choice between efficiency on the field and financial interest. If you can find a good compromise it’s better but, in this case, our priority is to use him on the sporting side."

Wenger says that Lucas Perez could depart but Wilshere might stay

Lucas Perez is disappointed with the lack of game time.Wenger also provided an update on Lucas Perez's future and said that there is a possibility that Perez will leave in the summer.

“I have opened the door for Perez. There is a possibility because we have many strikers. If he finds a good opportunity I will help him.”

Wenger also provided a positive update on Jack Wilshere's situation, stating, “It’s good Wilshere is back and available. He needs games now, he may play on Monday night (for the U23 team)."

“Overall his natural progression is important for him to get back fit. He is not far away now. At the moment his future is at the club. I plan for him to be here for the whole season, after that we will see at the end of the season.”

Wilshere has been training with the U23 squad and wants to regain his spot in the first-team squad.