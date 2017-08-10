Arsenal transfer Roundup: Update on Seri, Marseille confirm Giroud interest and more

All the transfer action regarding Arsenal.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 10 Aug 2017, 22:04 IST

Will Giroud see out his contract before moving?

Giroud a target for Marseille, confirms manager

Marseille manager, Rudi Garcia has admitted that Olivier Giroud is a target for the club but the player is not keen on moving to France.

Giroud's place in the starting 11 does not look entirely safe with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, who is now considered to be Arsene Wenger's first choice up front.

"I think he does not want to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. The problem is that. It can be understood, when you are the striker of the French (national) team, he's eventually going to change clubs ... this shows that we still have barriers to cross to be completely attractive," Garcia told L'Equipe.

Giroud has also been linked with other Premier League clubs such as West Ham and Everton.

Arsenal lead the race to sign Jean-Michael Seri

Barcelona refused to pay his release clause

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are now leading the race to sign Nice's midfielder, Jean-Michael Seri after Barcelona pulled out of the race.

Arsenal were front-runners to sign the Ivory international before Barcelona joined the race after the departure of Neymar.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona were not willing to pay the player's release clause -- £36m -- and hence withdrew their interest.

"There are a lot of clubs that follow me. But there is nothing done. If I leave, it will be to join a club where there is a real desire to play football as in Nice. And I'm not going to be on the bench, I'm leaving only if I know I'm going to play," said Seri.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants a new £120k-a-week deal

Will Arsenal meet his demands or lose him to a rival club?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the final year of his Arsenal contract. Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on tempting away from the North London outfit.

The Blues have also launched a £35m bid for the midfielder and it is believed that the player is also interested in making a switch to the Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest that Arsenal have made a new offer for the England international but it falls short of the £120k-a-week that the player is demanding.

Wenger does not want to lose him to a Premier League rival and will do his best to keep him at the club, at least for this season.

Wenger said, "Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player. He is on the way up and he will continue to move up because that potential is there. He is today very conscious of his qualities as well, which he was not always, and I personally believe he will be a very great player."