Arsenal transfer rumour: Juventus prepare big-money offer to poach Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is said to be holding out for 250,000 a week contract from Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez is yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal

What’s the story?

As Alexis Sanchez continues to stall on a new contract at Arsenal, Juventus are believed be preparing to offer the Chile international £250,000 a week to lure the former Udinese player back to Italy, according to The Daily Mirror. The Italian giants will reportedly offer Sanchez a three-year contract which will make him one of highest paid footballers in Europe.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be chasing the in-form Gunners in the summer. Arsenal have apparently tabled a £180,000 a week contract extension for Sanchez but his teammates at the London club reportedly fear he could be looking for an exit.

In case you didn’t know...

With an increase in profits and a growing fan base, Juventus have had a makeover lately with the club spending large amounts of money on recruiting world-class players. The Old Ladt have also introduced a new club badge last month which the club’s president believes reflects “the Juventus way of living”. The signing of Gonzalo Higuain for an extraordinary €90 million from Napoli last year is another sign of the club’s growing ambitions.

Meanwhile, after three successful seasons at Barcelona, Sanchez joined Arsenal in July 2014 for a sum of £31.7 million. His move to the Emirates turned out to be a masterstroke from Wenger as the 28-year-old tore apart Premier League defences with regularity.

In his first season alone, Sanchez won the FA Cup whilst producing 16 goals and eight assists for the Gunners. This year around, he sits second on the chart of top goalscorers with 15 goals.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal’s failure to win major trophies and hesitation to offer big wages has had a serious impact on its star players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who have been reluctant to make a decision on their Arsenal careers. While Arsenal can match Juve’s prowess financially (if they want to), they just don’t seem to be on the same plane when it comes to hunger for silverware.

Sportskeeda’s take

It remains to see if it is the wages or the lack of major trophies that is causing Arsenal’s best players relucting to commit their futures to the club as other European giants are waiting on the brink's to sign these world class footballers.