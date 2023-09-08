Arsenal were unwilling to sell 25-year-old star even if €200 million bid arrived this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal weren't willing to consider selling Gabriel Magalhaes even if they received an offer of €200 million.

Gabriel's future was uncertain heading into the latter stages of the summer transfer window. The Brazilian defender appeared to be a target of the Saudi Pro League whose clubs had lured plenty of European world-class talent to the Middle East.

However, Gabriel remained with Arsenal when the UK transfer window slammed shut. He is also not heading to Saudi as their own transfer window closed on Thursday (September 7).

Romano claims that Gabriel's chances of leaving the Gunners were slim and even a bid of €200 million may not have been enough to seal his signature. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Arsenal never wanted to sell Gabriel Magalhaes this summer; never a concrete option despite interest from Saudi, not even a negotiation between clubs. 'Not even for €200m!', this was the comment from sources close to negotiations replying to Gabriel-Saudi links."

Gabriel has flourished at the Emirates since arriving from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille in 2021 for €26 million. He performed superbly for Mikel Arteta's side last season, playing 48 times across competitions, and helping his team keep 18 clean sheets. He also chipped in with one goal and many touted him as a candidate for the Premier League's Team of the Season. The Brazil international struck up an impressive partnership with William Saliba.

Speculation over a potential departure grew when Gabriel started the new campaign on the bench. Arteta preferred the duo of Ben White and Saliba with Thomas Partey at right-back and new signing Jurrien Timber at left-back.

Gabriel then replaced Timber in the second half of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest after the latter suffered an ACL injury. He has since returned to the north Londoners' starting lineup and it's clear that he is a vital part of Arteta's plans.

Erling Haaland gives a glowing verdict of Martin Odegaard's spell at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has excelled as Gunners captain.

The Gunners were in a closely-fought title race with Manchester City last season but came up short. Arteta's men missed out to the rampant Cityzens by five points despite spending the majority of the campaign top of the table.

It may have been a disappointing way to end the season but it was one that fans can look back on with pride. One of the north Londoners' key players was Martin Odegaard who stepped into the role as captain. The Norweigan midfielder enjoyed an incredible campaign, bagging 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions.

Odegaard's Norway teammate Erling Haaland has spoken glowingly of the midfielder's development at the Emirates. The City striker said (via football.london):

"Odegaard, my good friend. He's amazing and he's been taking so many good steps at Arsenal with [Mikel] Arteta ever since he came there and now he's the captain."

There was some objection when Arteta decided to pay Real Madrid €35 million for Odegaard in 2021. He had spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Gunners and didn't overly impress, with seven goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions.

However, his signing has turned out to be a coup for Arsenal as he has produced consistently world-class displays at the Emirates. The 24-year-old already has two goals in five games at the start of the new season.