Arsenal v Bournemouth: Match preview, Where to watch, Betting information and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal FC v Standard Liege: Group F - UEFA Europa League

Match Preview

Arsenal are set to lock horns with AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates, on Sunday, as they look to strengthen their case in the top four.

The Gunners absolutely flew out of the blocks in midweek, beating Standard Liege by 4-0 and maintaining a positive momentum. However, they've only won one of their last five Premier League games, with three of those finishing as draws.

Unai Emery would be urging a pinch of consistency from his players for sure, especially the back line. The return of a few players at the defensive end makes for optimism, but there's a lot more to be done in order to stop conceding cheaply.

The Gunners hold a fine record against Eddie Howe's men at home, as they've won all of their five home encounters against the Cherries. London isn't a happy hunting ground for Bournemouth as a whole either, because they've lost their last three games in a row at the capital - having conceded five goals in each of those games.

It'll be interesting to see how much of an alteration Emery injects to his side following their UEFA Europa League victory in midweek, and on that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal's home game against Bournemouth.

Kickoff Information

Date: 6th October, 2019

Time: 14:00 (local time), 18:30 (IST)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Arsenal: W-D-W-W-W

Bournemouth: D-L-W-W-L

Head-to-head

Arsenal wins: 7

Draws: 1

Bournemouth wins: 1

Key Player to Watch Out For

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

A lot of excitement seems to be stirring around the Emirates upon the return of the likes of Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been carrying the mantle since the beginning of the season.

There's not been a game week where he hasn't directly been involved in a goal, having stacked seven of them along with the assist. He's heavily tipped to hit the target against the Cherries too, who are yet to keep a shut-out this season.

Betting Information

Arsenal win: 1.44

Draw: 4.75

Bournemouth win: 7.00

Bookmaker: bet365

