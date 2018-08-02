Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens): 5 Talking Points, International Champions Cup 2018

Trevor Murray
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
20.18K   //    02 Aug 2018, 09:06 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018

Arsenal and Chelsea took to the pitch to do battle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup - and it was a share of the spoils with the tie ending 1-1 after 90 minutes. A penalty shootout ultimately crowned Arsenal as winners with Alex Iwobi scoring the winning penalty in sudden death.

With both teams welcoming new coaches in recent times, this pre-season has been arguably the most anticipated in each clubs' recent history.

Antonio Rudiger and Alexandre Lacazette grabbed the goals in normal time - with the former coming five minutes in while "Laca" netted mere seconds before the end in dramatic fashion.

The Gunners have new man Unai Emery in the dugout, while the Blues have Maurizio Sarri providing his own stamp on the club's history, but tactics took a back-seat as the match was decided in an exciting penalty shootout that saw 11 players convert.

#1 Chelsea fluid in attack

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018

Rudiger's strike epitomised the difference between the two teams in the opening exchanges: while the north Londoners dictated possession for large spells, Sarri's troops were more clinical when they got into danger areas.

The Blues took the lead from as early as the fifth minute when Antonio Rudiger headed a corner into the back of the net - it was a powerful effort from the full-back that gave his side a platform to build on, and it was they who looked the better team on the offensive for much of the first half, although Arsenal did threaten on occasion.

Arsenal, on the other hand were wasteful in and around Chelsea's box- when Matteo Guendouzi was presented with a chance to level the scores approaching the half-hour mark, he drilled his effort wide of the mark.

For the Blues, they looked far more comfortable and inventive in possession and were willing to dink passes in over the top when necessary, something Sarri will be keen to see become more effective as his players become increasingly comfortable with his approach.

Trevor Murray
FEATURED WRITER
Proud Sportskeeda Featured Writer. Freelance journalist based in Ireland, published on Goal.com, Bleacher Report UK, Yahoo News etc.
