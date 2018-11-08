×
Arsenal v Sporting CP | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Europa League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
200   //    08 Nov 2018, 00:45 IST

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal will be looking to make it four in a row and qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League when they host Sporting CP at the Emirates. Unai Emery's side, who are unbeaten since the 18th of August, have been imposing the manager's brand of football on the pitch day-by-day.

With confidence soaring high, the Gunners will aim to continue their 100% start to the European season against a formidable side that is on six points from their three matches. Sporting have a poor record against English clubs though, as their last victory against a side from the Premier League came way back in 2012 (versus Manchester City).

Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash. 

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Kickoff Information

Date: 8 November

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: The Emirates Stadium

Where to watch:  SonyLIV

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Team News

Arsenal:

Emery listed out three players who are ruled out of the clash:

"At the moment we continue to have injuries for Mavropanos and Koscielny, he is getting better training with us. Nacho (Monreal) we are taking precaution with. We don’t want to repeat the same injury. he is starting to training but not doing all with us. He is injured for tomorrow."

Sporting CP:

Rodrigo Battaglia, who left the field just half-hour into the game against Santa Clara, is expected to spend his time on the sidelines. Bas Dost returns from injury. 

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Probable Line-ups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Lichsteiner, Holding, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Iwobi, Ramsey, Welbeck; Aubameyang

Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Ribeiro; Gaspar, Coates, Mathieu, Acuna; Gudelj, Petrovic; Nani, Fernandes, Cabral; Dost

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Arsenal: D-W-D-W-W

Sporting CP: W-L-W-L-W 

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Head-To-Head

Arsenal wins: 2

Sporting CP wins: 0

Draws: 1

Arsenal v Sporting CP: Prediction

The Gunners are playing some beautiful, free-flowing football at the moment. At home, expect them to run riot over the visitors.

Predicted score: Arsenal 3-0 Sporting CP

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Laurent Koscielny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
