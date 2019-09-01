Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal and Spurs shared the spoils as an end-to-end, exhilarating contest between the eternal rivals ended in a 2-2 draw. Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane stepped up for the visitors, before Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to take away one point.

The game began just like a North London derby should, with pace and even-sided duels on either side of the pitch. The hosts, on the back of deafening support from their fans early on, started on the front foot as Aubameyang set up an overlapping Kolasinac down the left. The ball eventually fell to Pepe, who blazed his shot over.

Six minutes on, Lacazette again let one fly but only missed by inches as his shot went wide. Against the run of play, however, Christian Eriksen rediscovered his smile and goal-scoring touch as Spurs took the lead on enemy territory.

The Danish wizard appeared to be in the mood, as he tested the outstretching arms of Bernd Leno once again moments later. So did Son Heung-Min, who's curler needed the Arsenal shot-stopper to be at his supreme best.

Just when it seemed like Arsenal were slowing things down and adapting to Spurs' counter, Granit Xhaka gave away a reckless penalty to the visitors. And, you know what happened next when Harry Kane stepped up.

However, just before the nick of time in the first 45, Alexandre Lacazette exchanged a couple of fine passes before lashing onto a laser-like pass from Pepe and halving the deficit.

The Gunners again probed early on in the second half, with the same man directing a header on goal. They then began to attack from the wider areas, as a fine cross from Pepe was helped on by Torriera to Guendouzi, who if not for Lloris' left hand, would've restored parity.

Proceedings and tension inside the Emirates hotted up as the game swung from one end to the other, with Sead Kolasinac's off side being the most notable moment - a move that was eventually slid into goal by Sokratis.

Arsenal are the first team to pick up points against Spurs having trailed by two goals in a PL game since May 2016 (Chelsea, 2-2).



A crucial point salvaged. pic.twitter.com/C0ebE4MS3P — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 1, 2019

Advertisement

On that note, we look at five players who underwent contrasting expeditions in the tightly contested North London derby.

#5 Hit: Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi was instrumental in Arsenal's comeback

In the simplest of terms, Guendouzi was everywhere on the pitch. The midfielder made up for lost ground time and time again, shielded his colleagues in the center of the park, chipped in with tackles and interceptions and put in an all-round shift.

Be it with his passing or positioning, the youngster was on top of his game. Repeatedly, he won the ball back in fine areas of the pitch for his side and sprayed all sorts of passes across the channels to his teammates.

Most significantly, Guendouzi was brave in the middle thirds of the field while lunging into tackles. To cap off his scintillating display, the Frenchman also provided the assist for Aubameyang's decisive goal.

1 / 5 NEXT