Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Arsenal will look to secure a last-16 berth in the League Cup when they take on AFC Wimbledon at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal were ruthless in their last EFL fixture, routing West Bromwich Albion 6-0 to reach this stage. Meanwhile, Wimbledon got past Charlton and Northampton to set up a meeting with the Gunners.

Arsenal's Premier League campaign began on a dismal note, with three defeats against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City putting manager Mikel Arteta in a precarious position. However, victories against Norwich City and Burnley have helped the Spaniard steady the ship.

Arsenal are 13th in the Premier League table with six points from five matches played so far.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon Head-to-Head

Arsenal have played 28 matches against AFC Wimbledon so far, winning 13 of those. Wimbledon prevailed on seven occasions, while eight matches resulted in draws.

Arsenal form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

AFC Wimbledon form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon Team News

Arsenal

Midfield lynchpin Granit Xhaka remains unavailable due to suspension, while Mohammed Elneny is still recovering from a hamstring problem. Kieren Tierney's participation is in doubt due to cramp.

Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes to the team that started against Burnley, with German international Bernd Leno expected to start between the sticks. Alexandre Lacazette and Emil Smith Rowe might return to the starting lineup as well.

Injuries: Mohammed Elneny

Doubtful: Kieren Tierney

Suspensions: Granit Xhaka

AFC Wimbledon

Jack Rudoni will be assessed before the game and has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's match. Paul Kalambayi will remain out for six weeks.

Injuries: Paul Kalambayi

Doubtful: Jack Rudoni

Suspensions: None

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares; Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Nicolas Pepe, Emil Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

AFC Wimbledon (3-4-3): Nikola Tzanev; Will Nightingale, Daniel Csoka, Heneghan; Henry Lawrence, George Marsh, Alex Woodyard, Paul Osew; Ayoub Assal, Aaron Pressley, Dapo Mebude

AFC Wimbledon (3-4-3): Nikola Tzanev; Will Nightingale, Daniel Csoka, Heneghan; Henry Lawrence, George Marsh, Alex Woodyard, Paul Osew; Ayoub Assal, Aaron Pressley, Dapo Mebude

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon Prediction

Arsenal have turned their season around and go into Wednesday's game as absolute favorites. AFC Wimbledon lack the star quality that the Gunners possess, and it could be a long evening for them.

We predict that Arsenal will knock out AFC Wimbledon and progress to the last-16 of the EFL Cup.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

