Arsenal vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers 

Arsenal Women and Ajax Women will square off at Meadow Park in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 home win over Brighton in the Women's Super League on Friday. Bethany Mead provided an assist and scored a brace in the comprehensive victory.

Ajax also triumphed over Sittard by the same scoreline in their opening fixture of the new Women's Eredivisie campaign. Victoria Pelova scored in both halves to inspire the win for her team.

Arsenal Women @ArsenalWFC Access All Areas: Arsenal 4-0 Brighton



All the goals.

All the build-up.

All the unseen footage.



🎟 Grab your AAA ticket now and step this way Access All Areas: Arsenal 4-0 BrightonAll the goals.All the build-up.All the unseen footage.🎟 Grab your AAA ticket now and step this way 📺 Access All Areas: Arsenal 4-0 BrightonAll the goals. All the build-up.All the unseen footage. 🎟 Grab your AAA ticket now and step this way 👇

The Dutch outfit booked their spot at this stage with a 5-2- aggregate victory over German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first qualifying round last month. Arsenal received a bye to this stage by virtue of their second-placed finish in the WSL last season.

The winner of the tie will secure qualification for the group stage of the competition proper.

Arsenal Women vs Ajax Women Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. Arsenal are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

Ajax have won three of their four competitive fixtures this season.

Arsenal form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W

Arsenal Women vs Ajax Women Team News

Arsenal

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ajax

The visitors have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Arsenal Women vs Ajax Women Predicted XI

Arsenal Women (4-2-3-1): Manuela Zinsberger (GK); Katie McCabe, Rafaelle, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither; Kim Little, Lia Walti; Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema, Bethany Mead; Stina Blackstenius

Ajax Vrouwen @AjaxVrouwen



Show your skills with two of our most iconic players 🖍️ Fan art timeee! 🖼️Show your skills with two of our most iconic players🖍️ Fan art timeee! 🖼️Show your skills with two of our most iconic players 😍🖍️ https://t.co/aCCMANIn7Q

Ajax Women (4-5-1): Lize Kop (GK); Soraya Verhoeve, Lisa Doorn, Kay-Lee Sanders, Isa Kardinal; Sherida Spitse, Ashleigh Weerden, Victoria Pelova, Quinty Sabajo, Chasity Grant; Romee Leuchter

Arsenal Women vs Ajax Women Prediction

Arsenal have more pedigree on the continent and are expected to book their passage into the group stage. The Gunners come into the game in fine form, having won five matches on the bounce, but Ajax could complicate matters if given the opportunity.

Suzanne Bakker's side might be more cautious in their approach to the game due to the superior quality available to their hosts. However, Arsenal should do enough to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Ajax

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far