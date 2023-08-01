Arsenal vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The Emirates Cup features a match between two European giants this week as AS Monaco lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an intriguing clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco finished in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The French outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Premier League standings last season and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners defeated Barcelona by a 5-3 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Arsenal vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have a surprisingly impressive record against Arsenal and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's one victory.

After losing their first two matches against AS Monaco on the European stage, Arsenal won their previous such match against the French outfit by a 2-0 margin in March 2015.

Arsenal have managed to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season and have finished in the top four of the Premier League table for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Wissam Ben Yedder topped the goalscoring charts for AS Monaco last season and scored 19 goals in all competitions in addition to his six assists.

Arsenal scored an impressive 88 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the second-most prolific team in the competition after champions Manchester City.

Arsenal vs AS Monaco Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form over the past year and will look to challenge Manchester City to the Premier League title yet again next season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have come into their own under Mikel Arteta and will look to make their mark this week.

AS Monaco have a formidable squad at their disposal and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 AS Monaco

Arsenal vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes