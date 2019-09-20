Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Arsenal Predicted Lineup, Injury news, Suspensions list and more | Premier League 2019-20

Last week Unai Emery’s men were under the spotlight as they threw away a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road. The Gunners were 2-0 up with a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going into half time. After the break, a mistake from Sokratis changed everything. The Hornets ran riot with goals from a Tom Cleverley strike and Roberto Pereyra penalty.

The result was bad, but it was the manner of Arsenal’s second-half performance that left many fans seething. Now, Emery’s men are looking to right the wrongs of last week with a home win over Aston Villa.

As for the Clarets and Blue, they’ve found life tough in the Premier League. One win in five league games thus far has left Villa 17th in the league. Last week, they drew 0-0 with West Ham at Villa Park, with fans believing they should have taken more from the match. However, a trip to the Emirates might not do much for the confidence of the Villa faithful.

Team News

For almost the first time this season, Arsenal are close to declaring a clean bill of health for the whole squad. Players who picked up niggles during the international break, all played parts at Watford and last night in the Europa League.

Earlier in the week, Unai Emery announced that both Hector Bellerín and Kieran Tierney would play a U23 game this week. This shows how close the duo are to first-team football, as they’ve already been taking part in full training recently. Konstantinos Mavropanos is also close to first-team football, with the club currently assessing whether he could join the U23s too. Rob Holding travelled with the squad midweek to Frankfurt and may finally feature on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette is the only player that could be out for the foreseeable future. The Frenchman is currently struggling with an ankle/foot injury that will keep him out until the end of October.

Suspensions: None

Injuries/Absentees: Hector Bellerín (knee), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Kieran Tierney (hip) & Alexandre Lacazette (ankle).

Predicted Lineup:

Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Sead Kolašinac, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

