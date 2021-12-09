Arsenal vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Barcelona take on Arsenal on Thursday. Barcelona have been exceptional over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Arsenal are in second place in Group C and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Women's Cup and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have a nine-point lead at the top of the league table and have been exceptional this season. The Catalans eased past Athletic Bilbao by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Arsenal vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Arsenal are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of four matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Barcelona. Arsenal were thoroughly outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal vs Barcelona Team News

Arsenal have been impressive this season

Arsenal

Malin Gut is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Leah Williamson picked up a hamstring strain last month and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Malin Gut, Leah Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Bruna Vilamala and Caroline Graham Hansen are ruled out at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Lieke Martens has recovered from her knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Bruna Vilamala, Caroline Graham Hansen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Noelle Maritz, Simone Boye Sorensen, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stephanie Catley; Kim Little, Frid Maanum, Jordan Nobbs; Beth Mead, Katie McCabe, Vivianne Miedema

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cata Coll; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Marta Torrejon, Melanie Serrano; Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas; Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Fridolina Rolfo, Jenni Hermoso

Arsenal vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have grown into a juggernaut over the past year and have arguably been the best team in women's football in recent months. The Catalans strolled past Arsenal in the reverse fixture and can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Arsenal have already suffered a few setbacks this season and will need to put their best foot forward to stand a chance this week. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-4 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi