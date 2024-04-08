Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of FC Heidenheim over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League and have won seven out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's three victories.

Arsenal have lost each of their last three matches against Bayern Munich by a 5-1 scoreline in the UEFA Champions League - their joint-heaviest defeat in the competition.

This is the fifth campaign featuring matches between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, with the Bavarians progressing to the next round on all the previous occasions.

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last six matches away from home against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat during this period coming at the hands of Manchester City last season.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Arsenal have come into their own under Mikel Arteta this season and are currently competing on multiple fronts. The likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been exceptional so far and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Bayern Munich are seasoned campaigners in the UEFA Champions League but have been shockingly ineffective over the past month. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Bayern Munich

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes