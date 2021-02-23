Arsenal vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal will trade tackles with Benfica at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece for the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday.

Both legs of their round-of-32 tie will not take place in the clubs' respective homes owing to restrictions placed on travel due to COVID-19.

Two goals in as many minutes from Pizzi and Bukayo Saka ensured both sides shared the spoils in last week's first leg played in Rome. That stalemate leaves the tie finely poised.

Neither side has impressed domestically, leaving continental commitments as their only hope for a trophy this season. Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, with their chances of a top-six finish now hanging by a thread.

Benfica, for their part, were toothless in their goalless draw with lowly Farense and that marked the third consecutive stalemate in all competitions for the Eagles.

A place in the round of 16 awaits the winner of this tie, which will propel both sides to give their all in a quest for victory.

Arsenal vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two sides have met in competitive action on three previous occasions and Arsenal are yet to taste victory against the Portuguese giants.

Their first clash came in the second round of the 1991-1992 European Cup and coincidentally, similar circumstances played out 29 years ago.

Isias Soares had put Benfica ahead in the 15th minute, only for Kevin Campbell to restore parity two minutes later to ensure a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz.

The return fixture saw the Lisbon outfit pick up a 3-1 extra-time win after a 1-1 draw had been played in regular time. Their only other fixture came in last week's first leg.

Arsenal have picked up just one win from their last six games in all competitions which has left them off the pace in the league. Benfica are also having a season to forget despite spending huge sums in the last transfer window.

Arsenal form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Benfica form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Arsenal vs Benfica Team News

Arsenal

Left-back Kieran Tierney made a return from the sidelines in last week's fixture and will be started from the get-go on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta is likely to field his strongest side against Benfica. However, Thomas Partey is facing a race against time to recover from the muscle injury that has ruled him out for some weeks.

Rob Holding suffered a concussion and had to be substituted against Manchester City. The defender will face a late evaluation to determine his fitness for the clash with Benfica.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Thomas Partey, Rob Holding

Suspension: None

Benfica

Jorge Jesus is still without long-term absentee Andre Almeida, who has been ruled out of the season with a knee injury. Benfica captain and star defeder Jardel is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jardel

Suspension: None

Arsenal vs Benfica Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno (GK); Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic

Arsenal vs Benfica Prediction

The first leg draw leaves this tie in the balance and both sides will give their all to secure progress. The sheer quality in attack means that goals can be guaranteed at both ends and a highly-entertaiing fixture is to be expected.

The absence of the 'home' factor could swing the tie either way and extra-time might be needed for Arsenal to nick this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Benfica (after extra-time)