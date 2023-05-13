Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

Arsenal will look to keep themselves in the title race as they take on a rattled Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal secured an inspired 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend to ensure they'll at least finish second in the Premier League. But they've come too far and fought too hard to be content with that and still have their eyes on the prize.

However, as things stand, Manchester City are in control and the Premier League title is theirs to lose.

Winning at St. James' Park was a great result for Mikel Arteta's men and they only trail City by a point right now. But it's important to note that City have a game in hand over the Gunners. A loss last weekend against the Magpies would have put Pep Guardiola's side in the clear but for now, the title race remains open.

Sunday's game against Brighton is the biggest test for Arsenal in the business end of this season. Games against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will follow this one and Arsenal are fancied to win those two games.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are coming to the Emirates on the back of the absolute clobbering they suffered at the hands of Everton last weekend on home soil. The Seagulls fell 5-1 to the Goodies in what was arguably the most surprising result from last weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi's side had built up a head of steam ahead of the encounter, with their 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a more modest 1-0 victory over Manchester United. But they couldn't kick on in the same vein and that seems to be the problem with Brighton this term.

Every time they play themselves into a position where Europe comes within their sights and the pressure is on, they seem to stumble.

But Brighton's European aspirations remain alive for now, as they have two games in hand over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the fifth and sixth places respectively in the table.

As such, it goes without saying that this is a very important game for the Seagulls. Sparks are expected to fly when they lock horns with Arsenal at Emirates this Sunday.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal won the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season 4-2 at the AMEX. They are raring to complete only their second Premier League double over Brighton on Sunday.

Arsenal have lost three of ther last four home games against Brighton in all competitions

Brighton have lost nine of their last 10 away games against sides starting the matchday in the top two.

If Brighton lose this match, it will only be the second time this season that they have suffered back-to-back losses.

Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League games at home.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Arsenal have struggled in the absence of William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko. They'll have to do without them for the remainder of the season. But Brighton look worse for wear as well with their own share of injury problems. Solly March, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman are all notable absentees.

Despite Brighton's good record at the Emirates in recent seasons, we expect the Gunners to get the better of them this time around in what should be a riveting contest.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

