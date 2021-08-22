Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Latest odds & picks - 22nd Aug, 2021 | EPL 2021-22

Premier League action this weekend features an exciting derby between London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, have been backed to challenge for the Premier League title this season while Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the top 4 spots.

Chelsea might be the favorites heading into the game but Arsenal, in their last 3 encounters against the Blues, have managed to get the better of their rivals. New signing Romelu Lukaku has added more firepower to Chelsea and he could make an appearance tomorrow.

This game comes too early for Arsenal new boy Martin Odegaard and he will not be available for the match on Sunday.

Recent team news and performances

Arsenal

Experienced strike pairing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are set to miss the game because of testing positive for Covid-19. Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes are all injured and will be unable to feature in this game.

Mikel Arteta has a tough job on his hands. After losing their first game against Brentford, Arsenal will be under pressure to start delivering positive performances and results.

A lot of the responsibility will fall on the young shoulders of Bukayo Saka and Smith-Rowe. The two talented youngsters will have to be at their very best and will play an important role in Sunday's marquee Premier League clash.

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku could be handed a start in tomorrow's clash against Arsenal

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are high profile absentees for Chelsea. New signing Romelu Lukaku could start and Arsenal will be wary of his attacking threat.

In their first match of the season, Chelsea were comfortable 3-0 victors against Crystal Palace. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are expected to start and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to win all 3 points against Arsenal this time.

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: L (0-2 against Brentford)

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League : W (3-0 against Crystal Palace)

Arsenal vs Chelsea Odds, Betting Tips and Picks | EPL 2021-22

Chelsea are favorites heading into this match but Arsenal have proven to be tricky opponents for the Blues in their last 3 matches. Games between the two opponents have been very tight and Arteta could set the Gunners up to be defensively solid.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Last 3 matches

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal - 12th May 2021, Premier League

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea - 26th Dec 2020, Premier League

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - 1st Aug 2020, FA Cup

However, in the recent friendly played earlier this month, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals (Chelsea have a great defensive record under Thomas Tuchel while Arsenal have not let in more than 2 goals in any competitive match since April 4th 2021)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Arsenal could struggle to score in the absence of Aubameyang and Lacazette)

Tip 4 - Romelu Lukaku to have more than 1.5 shots per target: YES (If he starts)

Odds: Arsenal 4.75, Draw 3.75, Chelsea 1.72

Odds correct at the time of writing

