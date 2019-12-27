Arsenal vs Chelsea: Last 3 meetings between the two sides | Premier League 2019-20

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Arsenal vs Chelsea

The feature game of 2019's last Premier League gameweek will see Chelsea and Arsenal clash against each other. Over the years, it has been a matchup that has seen sensational goals, astonishing scorelines and fiery battles is set to open the door for another spectacular contest.

Almost everything has changed for both the teams since the last time they met. Chelsea are in a period of transformation under one of their most special players Frank Lampard and Arsenal decided to do something a bit similar by appointing their ex-midfielder Mikel Arteta as the new manager.

Two young managers with a clear ideology and philosophy go head to head against each other to gain some much-needed momentum and confidence and to end the year on a high.

From a Robin van Persie hattrick in 2011 to Didier Drogba terrorizing Arsenal defenders every time they met; from Eden Hazard's sensational solo goal at the Bridge to wrong players being sent off - this game has had it all and has given fans some thrilling memories.

Let us revisit what unfolded the last three times these two London giants faced-off against each other.

Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal - 30th May 2019 | UEFA Europa League Final

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

The latest encounter between Arsenal and Chelsea took place 7 months ago where the stakes were as high as they could be. While Chelsea had already secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal had all to play for in that final.

It was a match which was dominated by the Blues from the word go. With a proper game plan and philosophy, it was clear that Maurizio Sarri had done his homework for the game. A goalless first half was forgotten very quickly when Chelsea scored 3 goals in 16 minutes. A stunner by Iwobi gave the gunners some hope, but it was for nothing when Eden Hazard made it 4-1 only 3 minutes later.

An emphatic second-half show by Chelsea, run by their very own star Eden Hazard, completed an all-round performance on the night of the final. This loss meant that Arsenal once again had failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Also Read: 3 reasons why Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea - 19th January 2019 | Premier League

Arsenal win in style at The Emirates

It was a must-win game for both the teams. The race for a Champions League spot was at its peak and Arsenal responded with a clinical display against their rivals. Lacazette's magnificent finish early in the game gave the hosts the lead before Koscielny beat the offside trap, just before half time, to make it 2-0 for Arsenal.

Chelsea continued to create chances but Leno remained untested throughout the game. With only one shot on target Chelsea never really had any grip on the game and in the end, it was a comfortable win for the Gunners. This win took Arsenal closer to the top 4 on the table as they reduced the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal - 18th August 2018 | Premier League

Chelsea's goal scoring defender Marcos Alonso

It was early days of the new season and both new managers were getting a taste of the Premier League. Arsenal were coming into this match after a 2-0 defeat at home against Manchester City. Chelsea, on the other hand, had it easy as they thumped Huddersfield 3-0 in Maurizio Sarri's first Premier League game.

This was a match filled with attacking talent and defensive chaos. Chelsea were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes after Spaniards Pedro and Alvaro Morata scored but that by no way meant that it was done and dusted.

Arsenal found themselves level at the break after goals from Mkhitaryan and Iwobi, as both sides neglected defensive duties. Chelsea were better going forward and were on the front foot for most of the game but Arsenal could easily have scored four or five goals in the first half.

Both teams continued to create chances but from the left-back position it was another Spaniard Marcos Alonso who settled this fixture with a low strike in the 81st minute. It was a hard-earned and somewhat lucky win for Chelsea as they continued with their 100% record.