Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

The Premier League features a massive clash between two giants of the competition this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with arch-rivals Arsenal in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have blown hot and cold so far this season. The away side defeated FC Copenhagen by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Europa Conference League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 83 out of the 210 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Arsenal have remained unbeaten in their last six matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Blues in the competition since 2005.

Chelsea have lost their last two matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League and lost this exact fixture by a 5-0 margin last season.

Arsenal have won six of their last nine matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 32 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal have never lost consecutive London derbies at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

Arsenal have been in exceptional goalscoring form over the past week and have scored 10 goals in their last three games. The Gunners have played out draws in two of these games, however, and will need to present a robust front on Sunday.

Chelsea have faltered in recent weeks and face stiff competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United in the top-four race. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

