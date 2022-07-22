Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Florida Cup 2022

Orlando bears witness to an exciting clash between two of the Premier League's biggest clubs this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Chelsea at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview
Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Chelsea, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive this year. The Blues suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC this week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have an impressive record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of the 205 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.
- Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and has already scored three goals in his three games for the Gunners.
- Arsenal have dominated this fixture in the recent past and have won four of their five matches against Chelsea in all competitions.
- Chelsea conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only Manchester City and Liverpool had better defensive records over the course of the season.
- Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 goals from their 38 matches over the course of the season.
- Arsenal have won their last four matches in all competitions by a combined 15-5 margin and are in impressive form at the moment.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction
Arsenal have made massive strides under Mikel Arteta and will face their pre-season tour's litmus test this weekend. Gabriel Jesus has been impressive for the Gunners so far and will want to make his mark in this fixture.
Chelsea have lost a few players in the transfer market and have a point to prove on Saturday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes