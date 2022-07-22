Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Florida Cup 2022

Orlando bears witness to an exciting clash between two of the Premier League's biggest clubs this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Chelsea at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive this year. The Blues suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of the 205 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and has already scored three goals in his three games for the Gunners.

Arsenal have dominated this fixture in the recent past and have won four of their five matches against Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only Manchester City and Liverpool had better defensive records over the course of the season.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 goals from their 38 matches over the course of the season.

Arsenal have won their last four matches in all competitions by a combined 15-5 margin and are in impressive form at the moment.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

Arsenal have made massive strides under Mikel Arteta and will face their pre-season tour's litmus test this weekend. Gabriel Jesus has been impressive for the Gunners so far and will want to make his mark in this fixture.

Chelsea have lost a few players in the transfer market and have a point to prove on Saturday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Arsenal @Arsenal 30 lucky $AFC Fan Token holders took part in the @Socios UK Fan Token Cup at Emirates Stadium with



The winning team will represent the Gunners in the Euro final next month



See how they got on #ad 30 lucky $AFC Fan Token holders took part in the @Socios UK Fan Token Cup at Emirates Stadium with @RealRomfordPele The winning team will represent the Gunners in the Euro final next monthSee how they got on 🙌 30 lucky $AFC Fan Token holders took part in the @Socios UK Fan Token Cup at Emirates Stadium with @RealRomfordPele🏆 The winning team will represent the Gunners in the Euro final next monthSee how they got on👇 #ad https://t.co/sWa9zROM4F

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far