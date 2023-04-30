Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Gunners slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of title rivals Manchester City in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 82 out of the 206 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches against Chelsea in the Premier League -a s many victories as they had managed in the 23 such matches preceding this run.

Chelsea won this fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and could achieve consecutive victories in Premier League away games against Arsenal for only the second time in their history.

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League games against Chelsea and are looking to win three such games on the trot for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal have never lost a midweek match against Chelsea in the Premier League and have won four of their 10 such games.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

Arsenal have stuttered in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop more points in the coming weeks. The Gunners currently have a lead at the top of the league table and will need to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Chelsea have endured an abysmal season so far and face a difficult run of games this month. Arsenal have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

