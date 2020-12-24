Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Struggling Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day, desperate for a win to lift them up the Premier League table.

The Gunners are 15th, and are enduring a torrid time as they deal with unprecedented talk of them being in a relegation battle.

Mikel Arteta's side have won one Premier League game in their last 10 - which was the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

If Arsenal lose this game, and Burnley and Brighton win their games over the weekend, the Gunners will find themselves just one spot above the relegation zone. The pressure is mounting on manager Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea turned around a run of two straight losses with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge last Monday night, as Tammy Abraham scored a brace to add to an early Thiago Silva goal.

Frank Lampard's side are fifth in the Premier League table. They will look to string another run of results together to put them back in contention among the top teams.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

This will be the 202nd game between Arsenal and Chelsea, and the Gunners have the advantage based on past head-to-head encounters.

Arsenal have beaten Chelsea 78 times, while losing only 65 times to the Blues. A total of 58 games have ended in draws between these two sides.

Arsenal form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Chelsea form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Arsenal will definitely be without Thomas Partey for this game against Chelsea. They are also sweating over the fitness of young starlet Gabriel Martinelli, who was forced off in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in outdoor training following a groin injury, and is set to be monitored before a decision is taken on his availability for this game.

Granit Xhaka is back from suspension to give Arteta an additional midfield option to choose from.

Injured: Thomas Partey

Doubtful: Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Frank Lampard confirmed that Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech will play no part in the match against Arsenal. The Chelsea boss is not sure if full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell will be ready, but refused to rule the English duo out.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Doubtful: Reece James, Ben Chilwell

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Emerson Palmieri; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

We are predicting that Chelsea will heap more misery on Arteta and Arsenal.

If Aubemeyang is not fit enough to take the field in this game, it is difficult to see where Arsenal can muster a challenge from.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea