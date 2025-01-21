Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Arsenal will invite Dinamo Zagreb to the Emirates Stadium in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts have won four of their six games in the competition and are in third place in the standings with 13 points. Zagreb have two wins and are in 24th place.

The Gunners have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win in their last five games. After defeating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their midweek Premier League clash, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa on Saturday. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz gave them a two-goal lead but they conceded twice within eight minutes later in the match.

Zagreb will play their first competitive match of the year. They were last in action in the SuperSport HNL in December and registered a 3-2 home win over Varaždin. Both teams benefited from an own goal in that match, while Marko Pjaca scored the decisive goal for them in the second half.

The hosts have won their last two games in the Champions League, scoring eight goals. Plavi, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games, failing to score in either.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League. They first met in the 2006-07 qualifying campaign and later in the 2015-16 group stage. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 3-1 in wins.

Arsenal have outscored the visitors 11-10 in six games in the Champions League this season. They have conceded just two goals in these games.

Dinamo Zagreb have two wins in the Champions League this season, with both registered in away games.

Croatian teams are winless in away meetings against English teams in the Champions League.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring two goals apiece, and will look to continue that goalscoring run here. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the Champions League, recording seven wins, and are strong favorites to win this match.

Gabriel Jesus is a long-term absentee. Mikel Arteta will also be without the services of Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri, and William Saliba.

The Blues play for the first time in a competitive match this year and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Interestingly, eight of their 10 goals in the Champions League this season have been scored in away games. Bruno Petković and Petar Sučić are two key absentees for them here.

While the hosts have a few injury concerns for this match, considering their home record in the Champions League and recent goalscoring form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

