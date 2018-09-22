Arsenal Vs Everton: 3 Things To Watch Out For

Ramsey scored a hat-trick the last time these two teams met

Arsenal face Everton on Sunday for the last match of round six of the premier league season. Arsenal have been unbeaten in 24 home games against Everton in all competitions with their last defeat coming in 1996. The good thing for Everton though is that Arsenal hasn't kept a clean sheet in any of the first five matches this season as Unai Emery still finds a way to organize the Arsenal defense.

Arsenal have won two away matches this season and slowly but surely the Unai Emery stamp is visible with more prominence. Lucas Torreira and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be big question marks for the Gunners with both taking knocks in the Europa League match on Thursday night. For Everton, Yerry Mina could make his debut, and Richarlison will return from suspension. Richarlison had a stellar beginning to his career with Everton before getting a straight Red card against Bournemouth.

Arsenal has had 10 different scorers for the 10 goals they have scored this season. This shows that Unai Emery wants the whole team to contribute in attack as well as defense.

Three things to look forward to in the much-anticipated game:

#1 Theo Walcott's return to the Emirates

Theo Walcott spent 12 years at the Emirates

Theo Walcott returns to the Emirates for the first time after signing for Everton. Walcott joined Everton in January after spending 12 years with Arsenal. He scored 108 goals in 397 appearances and won 3 FA Cups during his time. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryaná addition to the Arsenal squad last season meant Walcott went way down the pecking order which made his decision to leave justifiable.

Walcott has injected a new found passion into his game and looks a lot more relaxed than he was at Arsenal during the end of his time as a Gunner. He has 2 goals and 2 assists for the Marco Silva's side and Silva would hope Walcott replicates his good form at the Emirates tomorrow.

