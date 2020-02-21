Arsenal vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday

Arsenal will welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a game that has been tipped as a race to edge closer to the top four spots in the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently tenth on the table, seven points adrift of the final Champions League spot, while the Toffees are a mere five points away from the same at ninth place.

The London giants have a batch of draws under Mikel Arteta and are the team with the most draws (13) in the English top-flight this season. However, the Spaniard has attempted to transform the side into a more hard-working unit and finally secured the second league win of his tenure with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, their Merseyside opponents have been producing impressive performances under Carlo Ancelotti and will likely head into the game with confidence following a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head

Arsenal have history in their favour heading into the fixture as they have won more fixtures against Everton in all competitions. The two teams played out a goalless draw in their previous encounter at Goodison Park earlier this season, with Arteta and Ancelotti watching from the stands as would-be managers.

Arsenal form guide (in all competitions): D-D-W-D-W-W

Everton form guide (in all competitions): L-W-D-D-W-W

Arsenal vs Everton Team News

Arsenal will remain without the services of Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney as they have been ruled out of action due to long-term injuries. Arteta will not be too worried about the absence of the latter as Bukayo Saka has been highly impressive in the position in recent weeks. Cedric Soares will also not be fit in time for the clash so he is expected to miss out on a start this weekend.

Injuries: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares

Doubtful: Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira

Meanwhile, Everton have been handed a boost ahead of the weekend fixture as Ancelotti has hinted that Andre Gomes, who has been sidelined for a fracture-dislocation on his right ankle for over three months, is in contention for a starting role in the squad. Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains injured after undergoing surgery on a tendon injury in October last year.

Injuries: Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Andre Gomes, Theo Walcott, Bernard

Arsenal vs Everton Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Alex Iwobi, Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph, Bernard; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Both sides will be looking to collect all three points to move higher up the Premier League table. They share similar attacking intent and are both full of confidence after their respective wins in all competitions. We expect goals at both ends ultimately ending in a 2-1 scoreline in favour of the hosts.

Verdict: Arsenal 2-1 Everton

