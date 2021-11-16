Arsenal vs HB Koge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Arsenal lock horns with HB Koge on Wednesday. Arsenal have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favourites going into this game.

HB Koge have been a dominant force on the domestic front and are currently at the top of the Danish league table. The away side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against AGF over the weekend and will need to step up in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, hold a slim lead at the top of the league table at the moment and have a point to prove this week. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby and need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal vs HB Koge Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a good record against HB Koge and have won the only game played between the two teams. HB Koge have never defeated Arsenal in the Champions League and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 5-1 victory for Arsenal. HB Koge were no match for their opponents on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Arsenal form guide: D-W-W-W-W

HB Koge form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Arsenal vs HB Koge Team News

Arsenal have been impressive this season

Arsenal

Malin Gut is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Leah Williamson picked up a hamstring strain over the weekend and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Malin Gut, Leah Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HB Koge need to be at their best

HB Koge

HB Koge have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team against Arsenal. The Danish side is set to employ a 5-3-2 formation to counter the Gunners' attacking prowess.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs HB Koge Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Noelle Maritz, Simone Boye Sorensen, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stephanie Catley; Kim Little, Frid Maanum, Jordan Nobbs; Beth Mead, Katie McCabe, Vivianne Miedema

HB Koge Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kaylan Marckese; Emma Faerge, Selma Svendesen, Laura Pedersen, Maria Nielsen, Signe Markvardsen; Madalyn Pokorny, Lauren Sajewich, Sarah Jankovska, Cecilie Floe; Kyra Carusa

Arsenal vs HB Koge Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive so far this season but will need to work hard to topple reigning champions Barcelona in Group C. The likes of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema can be lethal on their day and will be intent on making their mark this week.

HB Koge have their work cut out for them at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-0 HB Koge

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi