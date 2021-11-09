HB Koge vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Arsenal lock horns with HB Koge on Wednesday. Arsenal have been fairly impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this match.

HB Koge are at the top of the Danish league table at the moment and have excelled on the domestic front. The team from Denmark has found European competition a notch more challenging, however, and will need to dig deep to stand a chance in this game.

Arsenal, on the other hand, recovered from their defeat against Barcelona with a convincing 4-0 victory against Hoffenheim last month. The Gunners have brilliant players in their ranks and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs this year.

HB Koge vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

HB Koge have never played an official game against Arsenal and will now have to play against the Gunners in two Champions League matches this month. Arsenal are formidable opponents and HB Koge will need to have a plan in place to take something away from this fixture.

Arsenal were given a reality check by Barcelona in their first Champions League game of the season but have since scored 14 goals in four games in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

HB Koge form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-W-L

HB Koge vs Arsenal Team News

HB Koge need to be at their best

HB Koge

HB Koge have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team against Arsenal. The Danish side is likely to employ a low block and set up on the counter this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal have been impressive this season

Arsenal

Malin Gut is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Simon Boye Sorensen has completed her recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Malin Gut

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HB Koge vs Arsenal Predicted XI

HB Koge Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kaylan Marckese; Emma Faerge, Selma Svendesen, Laura Pedersen, Maria Nielsen, Signe Markvardsen; Madalyn Pokorny, Lauren Sajewich, Sarah Jankovska, Cecilie Floe; Kyra Carusa

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Noelle Maritz, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie McCabe; Kim Little, Frid Maanum, Jordan Nobbs; Beth Mead, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema

HB Koge vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive so far this year but will need to take it up a notch to become frontrunners in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The likes of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead have been prolific in recent months and will look to make their mark this week.

HB Koge gave a good account of themselves against Barcelona and will need to put in a similar display to stand a chance on Wednesday. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: HB Koge 1-3 Arsenal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi