HB Køge vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Barcelona Femeni take on HB Køge at the Capelli Sport Stadion on Wednesday. Barcelona Femeni are in excellent form at the moment and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

HB Køge are in ninth place in the Danish league and have struggled to hit their stride this season. The hosts are not at their best at the moment and will need a miracle to pull off a positive result this week.

Barcelona Femeni, on the other hand, are one of the best teams in world football at the moment and have ruthlessly dispatched all their opponents over the past month. The Catalans eased past Atletico Madrid by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

HB Køge vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head

Barcelona Femeni have never played an official fixture against HB Køge and will want to overcome their opponents this week. The Catalans' playing style has taken women's football by storm and HB Køge will have to work hard to adapt on Thursday.

HB Køge have endured a slump in the Danish league and conceded five goals against Hoffenheim last week. The Catalans are in excellent goalscoring form at the moment and will want to inflict a similar result on their opponents this week.

HB Køge form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Barcelona Femeni form guide: W-W-W-W-W

HB Køge vs Barcelona Femeni Team News

HB Køge need to be at their best

HB Køge

HB Køge have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team against Barcelona Femeni. The Danish side is likely to employ a low block and set up on the counter this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona Femeni have an excellent squad

Barcelona Femeni

Jenni Hermoso made her comeback against Atletico Madrid and could feature in this game. Lieke Martens was also benched over the weekend and should get a start in the Champions League.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HB Køge vs Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI

HB Køge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kaylan Jenna Marckese; Isabella Obaze, Laurna Pedersen, Selma Svendsen, Emma Farge; Lauren Sajewich, Kelly Fitzgerald; Signe Markvardsen, Kyra Carusa, Madalyn Ann Pokorny; Cecilie Fløe

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Catalina Lluch; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Marta Torrejon, Leila Ouahabi; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Lieke Martens, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso

HB Køge vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

Barcelona Femeni are arguably the best team in women's football at the moment and can be unstoppable on the day. The reigning champions eased past Arsenal in their previous European game and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Also Read

HB Køge have several issues to address and will need to play out of their skins on Thursday. Barcelona Femeni are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: HB Køge 1-6 Barcelona Femeni

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi