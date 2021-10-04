Barcelona Femeni vs Arsenal Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with an intriguing fixture this week as Barcelona Femeni lock horns with Arsenal Women on Tuesday. Both teams have been exceptional this season and will want to win this game.

Arsenal Women have grown in stature over the past year and have been exceptional in recent weeks. The Gunners followed up on their North London Derby victory in the FA Cup with an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona Femeni, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in Europe this year and are virtually unstoppable on their day. The reigning European champions have a point to prove this season and will be up against a formidable challenge this week.

Barcelona Femeni vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head

Arsenal Women have a good record against Barcelona Femeni and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Barcelona Femeni have managed one victory against Arsenal Women and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 5-2 victory for Barcelona Femeni. Arsenal Women have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona Femeni form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona Femeni vs Arsenal Women Team News

Barcelona Femeni have an excellent squad

Barcelona Femeni

Jenni Hermoso has made progress with her recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Barcelona Femeni have a strong squad and will have to name their best team in this game.

Injured: Jenni Hermoso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal Women have been impressive this season

Arsenal Women

Simone Boye Sorensen and Malin Gut are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Arsenal Women are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this match.

Injured: Simone Boye Sorensen, Malin Gut

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona Femeni vs Arsenal Women Predicted XI

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Catalina Lluch; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Marta Torrejon, Jana Velasco; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Lieke Martens, Caroline Graham Hansen, Asisat Oshoala

Arsenal Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Frida Maanum, Leah Williamson, Jennifer Beattie, Noelle Maritz; Kim Little, Stephanie Catley, Lia Walti; Tobin Heath, Mana Iwabuchi, Vivianne Miedema

Barcelona Femeni vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Barcelona Femeni were extraordinarily dominant in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season and will be intent on defending their crown. The likes of Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala have plenty of experience on the big stage and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Arsenal Women have grown in stature this season and have scored 22 goals in their last five matches. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 2-2 Arsenal Women

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi