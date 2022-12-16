Arsenal vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Arsenal will welcome Juventus to the Emirates Stadium in a friendly game on Saturday.

This will be the final friendly game of the international break for Arsenal, who took part in the Dubai Super Cup, a friendly tournament earlier this month. They put in impressive performances in the two games against Lyon and AC Milan, recording 3-0 and 2-1 wins respectively. They will resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on 26 December.

Juventus are playing their first game in a month and after this friendly, they will resume their Serie A campaign against Cremonese next month. Juventus will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in this friendly game before resuming their league campaign in January.

Arsenal vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns six times thus far, with all meetings taking place in UEFA-affiliated competitions. Arsenal have been the better team in these games and enjoy a 3-1 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Champions League in the 2005-06 season. Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win in the home leg of the quarter-finals while the second leg ended in a goalless draw.

Just one of the six meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games across all competitions, seeing over 2.5 goals in four games in that period.

Juventus have recorded back-to-back wins in their last three games while also keeping a clean sheet in each of those wins.

Arsenal have suffered just one defeat at home across all competitions, with that loss coming against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal vs Juventus Prediction

The Gunners have a strong record at home this season and have scored in every single game at Saturday's venue. Juventus have failed to score in three of their last seven away games, though they have scored in their last four.

Juventus will be playing their first game in a month and might be a bit rusty. Nonetheless, Arsenal might rest some of their players for their game next week and with that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Juventus

Arsenal vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Martin Ødegaard to score or assist anytime - Yes

