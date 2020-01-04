Arsenal vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal will host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal will play host to Leeds United in one of the most exciting ties of the FA Cup third round. The encounter will mark the first time that the two clubs face each other since January 2012, when Thierry Henry netted the only goal of the match.

The Gunners head into this game on the back of a rejuvenating win over Manchester United in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta will hope his side can continue that momentum as he looks to secure his first win as manager in the domestic cup competition.

The Peacocks will also be quite confident ahead of their trip to north London as they currently sit at the summit of the Championship table. Marcelo Bielsa will look to register only his third win against a Premier League club, having won both legs of the 2011-12 Europa League last-16 fixture against Manchester United as Athletic Bilbao manager.

Also Read: 3 players Arsenal must look to sign in the January transfer window

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Arsenal possess a slight advantage over Leeds heading into this fixture, with 46 victories against the visitors' 41 from 119 games. The Championship giants have also lost four of their last five games against the Gunners, with all of those coming in the FA Cup.

Arsenal form guide: D-L-D-D-L-W

Leeds United form guide: W-D-L-D-W-D

🏆 #EmiratesFACup

🔄 Squad rotation

🏟 Home form

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka



🗞 All that and much more in the full transcript of today's press conference with @m8arteta 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 2, 2020

Arsenal vs Leeds United Team News

Arteta will be expected to rotate his squad for the game against the Peacocks following another injury setback to Calum Chambers. The London giants will also be without the services of Kieran Tierney, who suffered a serious shoulder injury against West Ham back in December.

Advertisement

Rob Holding was named on the bench against Manchester United on New Year's Day and could be handed a start on Monday. Similarly, Dani Ceballos might make his first appearance for the club since the start of November after featuring on the bench against the Red Devils.

Injuries: Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac

Leeds United will be without Pablo Hernandez, who is expected to be out for a month due to a hamstring injury. Similarly, Adam Forshaw is also sidelined due to a hip injury with his return timeline still unclear.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah will not feature for the Peacocks after his loan spell was cut short by the Gunners this week.

Injured: Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton

Arsenal vs Leeds Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mavropanos, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi; Nelson, Ceballos, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Helder Costa, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Arsenal vs Leeds Prediction

Leeds have enjoyed decent goal-scoring form in the Championship, having tallied 43 goals so far this season. They possess quite a good goal-scoring record away from home as well, with 13 goals in their last 15 away games.

Arsenal's defensive woes are well-documented and the visitors will look to exploit this at the Emirates. However, Bielsa's side have not been without their own frailties in defence, having conceded 21 goals in 26 games so far.

Both teams are likely to find the net on Monday but the Gunners' new-found confidence following their win over Manchester United and their improved performance under Arteta means they should have enough quality to see off the Peacocks this time around.

Verdict: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog