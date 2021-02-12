Arsenal vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal host Leeds United on Sunday, as Mikel Arteta's side look to bounce back from their defeat at Aston Villa last week.

The Gunners have lost their last two matches in the Premier League and are entering a crucial stage of the season. Mikel Arteta knows his side will need to start winning games if they want to have any hope of finishing in the top six.

Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League, one point behind Leeds in 10th.

Leeds United have been very exciting to watch this season, but they have been inconsistent in terms of results. Marcelo Bielsa's side are sure to go for all three points on Sunday.

Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe trolled by Ezgjan Alioski after winger headbutted Leeds star ahead of weekend reunion https://t.co/u15XaJOtDy — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) February 12, 2021

Both sides have been playing some brilliant attacking football recently and Sunday's game could turn out to be a goalfest.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Arsenal have the advantage over Leeds based on their recent head-to-head record.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Leeds, having won three of those encounters.

The two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate earlier this season.

Arsenal Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Leeds United Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Arsenal vs Leeds United Team News

Thomas Partey will miss out on the game

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for the game after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa last week. Kieran Tierney will also be out for the clash. The Scot is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up last month.

Mikel Arteta will be relieved to welcome back Bernd Leno and David Luiz to the squad, with the duo having served their one-match bans. Pablo Mari will also be in contention for a place in the squad, having recovered from injury.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Leeds will have a host of players missing for their clash with Arsenal. Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda are all ruled out for Sunday's game.

Marcelo Bielsa will also be sweating on the fitness of midfielder Kalvin Phillips, after the Englishman picked up a knock earlier this week.

Injured: Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: Kalvin Phillips

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Leeds United Predicted XI

More on Partey: he felt some pain in his thigh during the second half and came off as a precaution.



Odegaard/Ceballos will be hopeful of featuring against Leeds as #AFC face Benfica in the #UEL next Thursday.https://t.co/KWCwQoMBXi — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 8, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leeds Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha; Patrick Bamford

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction

Both sides will score on Sunday, but Arsenal have more to lose if they do not come away with the victory.

We expect Arsenal to do just enough to get past Leeds United.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United