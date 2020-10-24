Arsenal vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Two teams that harbour top 4 hopes, Arsenal and Leicester City, will go up against each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have won three of their first five matches and Leicester City are currently fifth, a place ahead of Arsenal, who are below the Foxes owing to an inferior goal difference.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City last week and Leicester City were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa at home. In fact, Brendan Rodgers' men had been flying until West Ham visited them at the King Power Stadium and dealt them a shock 3-0 defeat.

Both Arsenal and Leicester City featured in the UEFA Europa League midweek and registered victories. Arsenal won 1-2 against Rapid Wien thanks to goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whereas Leicester City got the better of Zorya Luhansk by putting three goals past them.

Arsenal are yet to be defeated at the Emirates in 2020 and have won nine of their 11 home games so far. Leicester City haven't won away against Arsenal since 1973. As such, the Gunners will be smacking their lips ahead of Sunday's encounter.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Leicester City have clashed a total of 144 times till date. Arsenal have won 67 of those games while Leicester City have won 32. 45 games have ended in draws.

The last time the Gunners took on the Foxes was in the Carabao Cup in September and Arsenal won the game 2-0.

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Leicester City form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Arsenal vs Leicester City Team News

Rob Holding could be out of action for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury [Mail] pic.twitter.com/TRhvOp9wE8 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 20, 2020

Willian and Dani Ceballos are expected to make a return after being forced to sit out due to minor knocks. Rob Holding is reportedly out for three or four weeks due to a hamstring issue. In addition to Holding, Arsenal will be without Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

Thomas Partey is expected to start after an excellent debut against Rapid Wien.

Injuries: Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

Doubtful: Willian and Dani Ceballos

Suspensions: None

🗣️ RODGERS REACTION 🗣️



The manager speaks after Leicester got off to a winning start in the Europa League, offering an update about Jamie Vardy's fitness...https://t.co/ztbkSxkaHc — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 22, 2020

Leicester City struggled in the absence of Jamie Vardy and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that the Englishman will be available for selection on Sunday. He has had a calf problem and could be ready to start against the Gunners.

The Foxes are without Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans and Daniel Amartey as they travel to take on Arsenal. Maddison could finally make his first Premier League start of the season on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Predicted Lineups

Arsenal predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Aubameyang

Leicester City predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Justin, Mendy, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Praet, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy

Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction

Leicester City have a dreadful away record against Arsenal. Though Jamie Vardy's return will give them a significant boost, they come to Emirates on the back of two successive defeats against West Ham and Aston Villa. Arsenal have only lost against Liverpool and Manchester City.

We expect Arsenal to come out on top in an intensely contested fixture.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City