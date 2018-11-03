Arsenal vs Liverpool: 3 key individual battles that will decide the game

Emery and Klopp last met during the final of the Europa League in 2016

The blockbuster game of the Premier League weekend is certainly Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool taking the trip to north London as they prepare to build on their unbeaten start to the season against Unai Emery's Arsenal, who get a piece of the big boys for the first time since their defeat to Chelsea in August.

Liverpool registered a convincing 4-1 win over Cardiff City last Saturday while the Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace to put an end to their 11-game winning streak across all competitions. Emery reigned supreme when the two managers last met in the 2016 Europa League final as Sevilla came from behind in the second half to register a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

That result was the perfect testament to how Emery's teams usually function as it is at Arsenal since 75 per cent of their goals this season have come in the second half of games. However, they will need to start positively against Liverpool and cannot afford to let the visitors grab the upper hand early on at the Emirates on Saturday.

The fixture has been nothing short of spectacular in recent times after producing as many as 27 goals during the last five encounters between the two sides at an average of more than five goals per game. On that note, let's take a closer look at three key individual battles that can decide the outcome of the game on Saturday's tea-time kick-off at the Emirates:

#1 Mohamed Salah vs Shkodran Mustafi

Salah is slowly getting back to his groove

Jurgen Klopp's decision to switch to a 4-2-3-1 from 4-3-3 seems to have helped Mohamed Salah get back to his destructive best for Liverpool this season. The injuries to both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita is believed to be one of the reasons why Liverpool decided to tweak their formation ahead of the game against Red Star Belgrade and the gamble paid off handsomely as they registered a 4-0 victory.

Salah, who is now benefiting from playing as a centre-forward in the new system, backed up his brace against Red Star Belgrade with another goal during the 4-1 triumph over Cardiff City during the weekend and is surely getting back to his best form. The forward will be up against an Arsenal defence marshalled by Shkodran Mustafi, who has played every single minute of their league campaign so far this season.

The Gunners have not looked particularly great at the back and are still coping with the injuries suffered to a number of key personnel with the latest being Hector Bellerin, who picked up a thigh injury during the draw against Palace on Sunday. The onus will be on Mustafi to lead the hosts' rearguard as they go up against potentially the most lethal front-three in the division in the form of Salah and co.

