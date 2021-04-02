Arsenal vs Liverpool: Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

This weekend sees a major clash in the Premier League between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

So if we were to put together a combined XI of players from Arsenal and Liverpool, who exactly would get in? And would Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions dominate?

There appeared to be a gulf between these sides when they faced off in September, as Liverpool comfortably ran out 3-1 winners.

But a slip in form for the Reds has seen them drop down the table to seventh. And with a win here, Arsenal could go just one point behind them.

For this article's purposes, we’ve lined our combined XI up in a 4-3-3 formation, which is most commonly used by Liverpool and has also been utilized by Arsenal.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker is one of the Premier League's greatest goalkeepers.

This one was a relatively easy choice. Widely recognized as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson Becker has totally changed Liverpool’s fortunes since his arrival at the club in 2018.

He’s made 91 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, keeping an impressive 40 clean sheets and helping his side to 64 victories.

In fact, Liverpool have only lost on eleven occasions with Alisson between the sticks.

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno is a solid enough goalkeeper, but the stats speak for themselves – Leno has made one less appearance than Alisson but has only kept 21 clean sheets.

This season has seen Alisson make a surprising three errors leading to goals, and Leno has actually made more saves overall than the Brazilian.

But overall, the Liverpool man is simply the better goalkeeper.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a higher ceiling than Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool can call upon a strong right-back.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin has been one of the better players in this position in the Premier League for some time now. The current season hasn’t been his best, but he’s still scored one goal and registered two assists.

However, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is superior in every area, really.

The England man’s defensive statistics are similar to Bellerin’s, but even in this poor current season for him, he’s still delivered more assists (3). And when he’s at his best, few players in the world can match Alexander-Arnold’s crossing ability.

The 22-year-old’s ceiling is far higher than Bellerin’s – the 2019-20 campaign saw him register a ludicrous 13 assists – and so he rightfully takes his spot in this team.

